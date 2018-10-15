HOMELESS

New Oakland program designed to keep people housed

Mayor Libby Schaaf unveils a plan to stem the tide of residents descending into homelessness in Oakland, Calif. on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The city of Oakland has teamed with Kaiser Permanente and the San Francisco Foundation to stem the tide of residents descending into homelessness.

"It's a partnership that's going to help us fight displacement," said Mayor Libby Schaaf. "No one deserves to spend a single night on the streets."

"Keep Oakland Housed" has $9 million in funding from Kaiser Permanente and the San Francisco Foundation to help Oakand residents experiencing a housing crisis. To be eligible, the household income must be at 50 percent or less of the median for the area, which is $104,400. An individual must make less than $40,700, a family of four would have to earn less than $58,100.


Examples of a "housing crisis" could be as simple as a tenant not having money to pay their rent or as complicated as an owner wanting to remove the unit from the market through the Ellis Act.

Besides up to $7,000 in financial support for most cases, each client would also receive legal assistance, depending on their need or circumstance.

RELATED: Oakland man whose stuff was trashed by 'Jogger Joe' still homeless despite donations

The money would be paid directly to landlords or third party providers.

People requesting assistance can call 211 to be put in touch with the various agencies administering the program. Those agencies include the East Bay Community Law Center, Bay Area Community Services and Catholic Charities of the East Bay.

Laura Anthony will have the latest on this program starting at 4 p.m. on ABC7 News. Go here to follow her updates on Twitter.

Get the latest stories and videos about homelessness here in the Bay Area and around the country here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhomelesslibby schaafkaiser permanentenonprofitnon-profithousingrental propertyOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOMELESS
Man whose stuff was trashed by 'Jogger Joe' still homeless despite donations
San Francisco Portola residents fed up with RVs on street
SF tourism up but dirty streets a concern
Prop C: Taxing big businesses to help SF homeless
More homeless
SOCIETY
Mom knocks it out of the park with DIY porcupine Halloween costume
Sisters run 'Amok!' in wickedly fun 'Hocus Pocus'-themed photoshoot
Creative parents turn toy cars into 'post-apocalypse mobiles'
Check out this 'Back to the Future'-inspired kids' Halloween costume
Mom crochets incredible 'Predator' costume for her 6-year-old
More Society
Top Stories
Fatal crash shuts down southbound Hwy 101 in San Jose
Calistoga businesses taking a hit from PG&E power shutdown
Watch the 49ers take on the Packers on MNF on ABC7!
Are you registered to vote? Check here
Climate change to cause global beer shortage, scientists say
Powered scooters back on SF streets
Fremont Street in SF partially reopened after 20 day closure
Same-sex penguin couple is first in Australia to nurture foster egg
Show More
Couple says they were mock raped at Ohio haunted house
Meghan and Harry's baby and the line to the throne
$25K reward offered in missing pregnant postal worker case
Mega Millions jackpot surges to $654M for Tuesday drawing
AccuWeather Forecast: Warmer than average next several days
More News