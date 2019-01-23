GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Newly Elected San Francisco Supervisor is disappointed that City Hall hasn't done more to help furloughed federal workers

EMBED </>More Videos

Newly elected District 6 Supervisor, Matt Haney, says City Hall has not done enough to help furloughed workers in San Francisco. (KGO-TV)

Kate Larsen
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The federal government has now been shut down for 31 days. It's the longest shutdown in U.S. government history and negotiations have been stalled for weeks.

Now, a San Francisco supervisor says other California cities are helping furloughed federal employees and is disappointed that City Hall hasn't done more to help the workers in San Francisco, struggling without a paycheck.

RELATED: Business owners help national park stay open, clean during government shutdown

"I'm lucky I live in a rent control place, but still I could use a little bit of help. We don't know how long this is going to go on," said Karolyn Harrington, who works for the Environmental Protection Agency in San Francisco and lives in the Sunset District.

Because of the government shutdown, Harrington hasn't been to work since Christmas Eve and hasn't received a paycheck in weeks.

"I'm okay for this month, but then what about the next month? What about my groceries," asked Harrington, who added, "I don't think I have that cushion and I don't think many of us do here, so we could use the help of the City."

Newly elected District 6 Supervisor, Matt Haney, says City Hall has not done enough to help furloughed workers in San Francisco.

"I'm disappointed that we haven't done something already. It's been a month. I think that we should have stepped forward and provided some support to these workers."

Haney says he will be introducing a resolution Tuesday, calling on the City to provide more assistance to affected workers, including:
  • Free public transportation

  • Deferred payments on city services like utilities and health care

  • Emergency loan and housing assistance

  • Food assistance

  • Short term work placements.


"I think it's something the City could step forward and provide support with right now," said Haney.

Jeff Cretan, a spokesman for Mayor London Breed's office, says their office has been working to find solutions to support local federal employees and are also devising a strategy to deal with potential consequences of an even longer government shutdown.

RELATED: Government Shutdown Day 31: President Trump's offer doesn't budge Democrats

BART Board president, Bevan Dufty spoke with Supervisor Haney Monday evening and learned that Kansas City is offering federal employees free rides during the government shutdown. Dufty says he asked his staff to reach out and talk with the Kansas City system and others that have stepped up to help.

An SFMTA spokesperson says at this time they do not have free or discounted rides for federal employees and does not know if it is being discussed as an option.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the government shutdown.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypoliticsgovernmentgovernment shutdownsan francisco city hallSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN
Pelosi denies Trump access to House for State of the Union
Celebrity chef's emergency kitchen to feed gov. workers in 12 states
Trump affirms plan to deliver State of Union despite Pelosi's request to postpone
Trump's new slogan: 'Build the Wall and Crime Will Fall'
More government shutdown
SOCIETY
Adding Pantone Color of 2019 "Living Coral" to your life
Boy, 10, dies of suicide; mom says he was bullied
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
Celebrity chef's emergency kitchen to feed gov. workers in 12 states
More Society
Top Stories
Pranksters create fake PG&E website
Pelosi denies Trump access to House for State of the Union
5 dead in shooting at Florida bank: Police
SFPD says DNA led to arrest of suspect in beating of 88-year-old grandmother
Trump affirms plan to deliver State of Union despite Pelosi's request to postpone
Trump's new slogan: 'Build the Wall and Crime Will Fall'
Valentine's Day Sweethearts candy unavailable this year
Michael Cohen postpones House testimony due to threats
Show More
Nurse arrested in sexual assault of incapacitated woman
Sheriff: Woman shot after performing sex act for Pringles and $5
Boy, 10, dies of suicide; mom says he was bullied
McDonald's offering free bacon on any menu item during 'Bacon Hour' next week
LAUSD strike: Teachers head back to school after reaching deal
More News