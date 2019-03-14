Nicole Kidman to speak at SF's Professional Business Women of California conference

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Nicole Kidman has been added to the list of speakers at this year's Professional BusinessWomen of California conference in San Francisco.
Kidman is not only an actress but also an advocate for women's rights and equality. Kidman joins Congresswoman and PBWC founder Jackie Speier at the 30th annual women's conference.
There will be more than 50 speakers and 30 sessions at the conference on April 23.
ABC7 is a proud sponsor of the annual event.
