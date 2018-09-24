LOTTERY

New York man wins $10 million on lottery scratch-off ticket

EMBED </>More Videos

Michael Harks, 66, of Hartsdale, is a longtime lottery player who purchased his winning ticket during his daily trip to A-Plus.

NEW YORK --
A man from Westchester County is New York's newest millionaire after winning $10 million on a "$10,000 a Week for Life" scratch-off ticket

Michael Harks, 66, of Hartsdale, is a longtime lottery player who purchased his winning ticket during his daily trip to A-Plus.

"This is my store," he said. "I come in here every day for a cup of coffee and my scratch-off tickets."

RELATED: Some office workers say they'll keep working after winning Mega Millions jackpot sold in SJ

Marks said he has been playing the Lottery for as long as he can remember.

"I started playing in the 60s, when the lottery started," he said.

Marks scratched his ticket in the store and knew he won a substantial prize when he scanned the ticket at the counter.

RELATED: A look at the 10 largest lottery jackpots in history

"The machine lit up and said, 'big winner, see Lottery agent,'" he said. "I asked the retailer for a pen, locked myself in the bathroom and signed the ticket."

Marks chose to receive his prize in annual installments of $520,000 before required withholdings. He will receive a net check totaling $349,336 every year for the rest of his life.

"This really is amazing," he said. "I really haven't given much thought to how I'll spend the money yet. Right now, I just plan to enjoy life."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societylotteryjackpotNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
LOTTERY
Lottery responds to allegations of lewd behavior by officials
Some California State Lottery executives accused of lewd behavior
Bank customers describe 'happy' environment after employees win Mega Millions
Some office workers say they'll keep working after winning Mega Millions jackpot sold in SJ
More lottery
SOCIETY
Coast Guard recognizes young sailors who saved a man's life
California to audit DMV amid hourslong wait times, outages
Oakland hospital putting on prom night for teens battling diseases, injuries
Get into national parks for free on Saturday 9/22
More Society
Top Stories
Dallas officer who fatally shot neighbor in his apartment fired
Report: 47 dogs reported dead due to PetSmart grooming across US
Deputy AG Rosenstein not fired, will meet with Trump Thursday
Trump says allegations against Brett Kavanaugh are 'totally political'
SiriusXM buying Pandora Media in $3.5 billion deal
Mosquitoes force suspect to surrender in Wisconsin
Judge to decide if Bill Cosby goes to prison for sex assault
6-year-old autistic boy vanishes after park trip with father
Show More
Police say suspect in hate-driven attack made anti-gay comments
Palo Alto vigil hosts large turnout in support of Kavanaugh accuser
Boy, 6, vanishes during park trip with parents
VIDEO: Ind. school bus driver accused of letting kids take the wheel
Report: 2nd woman claims sexual misconduct by Kavanaugh
More News