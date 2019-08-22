potholes

Oakland launches 'The Great Pave' funded with $100 million from Measure KK

Crews pave Harold Street at Flagg Avenue in Oakland, Calif. on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- What a different a good pave makes. Before the face lift, Oakland's Harold Street had more than 200 potholes by one resident's count, enough to make it one of the worst streets in Oakland.

Now, however, it's the first of many to get a complete overhaul as part of "The Great Pave," funded with $100 million from Measure KK, passed by Oakland voters in 2016.

"One hundred miles of city streets are getting completely repaved and replaced over the next 3 years," said Mayor Libby Schaaf.

The 100 miles and $100 million is a good start, but still well short of the estimated $500 million in deferred street maintenance citywide. Oakland has about 800 miles of streets and roads.

"We've done a lot more paving than we've ever done," said Ryan Russo, the Director of Oakland's Department of Transportation. "In just the next year we're going to triple our typical road repaving pace to 30 miles in one year."

Residents can access a map to view which streets are on the repaving list. Each city councilmember will also have some additional discretion to add streets to the list, so Schaaf encourages residents who want a street added to the list to contact their district representative.

They can also call the city's street hotline by dialing 311 or email AK311@oaklandca.gov.

"The Great Pave" will be rolled out over a 3-year period.

The list of streets to be included can be found here
