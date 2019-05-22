building a better bay area

Pothole repair in Oakland to begin this summer

By Cornell W. Barnard
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Dodging potholes was part of our drive to Tuesday's Oakland City Council Meeting, it was rough going on some streets.

Council members were voting on contracts for its plan for paving work to repair broken streets.

From West Oakland, where Rachel Ericsen is tired of driving defensively.

"I drive like a maniac trying to avoid potholes, I'm worried about my old car," said Ericsen

To Montclair Village-- where many streets seem to be paved with holes.

"I can't swerve around them, you swerve to miss one, you hit a deeper one. We had to get tires repaired in the last year already," said Resident Dave Jacque.

Our ABC7 colleague blew two tires after hitting a pothole on Brush St. on her way to work.

The big fix calls for spending $100-million over three years to repave streets and fix tens of thousands of potholes.

"This paving plan is repairing potholes for good, you mill off the top layer and put fresh asphalt on top," said Oakland Department of Transportation Chief Ryan Russo.

The current plan diverts more money to low-income neighborhoods, where a broken car axle could be a huge set back for some families.

"Severely rent-burdened households are more likely to have their streets paved under this plan," said Russo.

Desiree Turner lives in East Oakland. She's skeptical that her streets will have priority.

"My neighborhood has always been last and that's the way it's always been," said Turner.

City officials say roads near schools will get priority at first, other streets where repairs are needed have been identified. Officials say if the city of Oakland doesn't know about a pothole on your street, let them know.

The paving work is scheduled to begin this summer.

