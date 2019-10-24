Society

Oakland sailor returns from historic solo journey

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An Oakland sailor is back home after taking a history-making voyage.

Randall Reeves has spent the last year at sea sailing a figure eight around the American and Antarctica continents on his 45-foot aluminum vessel. The trek took him past Cape Horn in Southern Chile twice.

Reeves touched every one of the world's oceans. And He did all of this alone-- making him the first human to achieve the title in one season.

Reeves stopped by the ABC7 studio to tell us about his journey.

You can also follow Reeves' journey on his website here.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.
