Organization seeks to end extreme poverty by 2030

One in 10 people on the planet live in extreme poverty. That means they live on less than $1.25 a day. But one organization is trying to change that by the year 2030. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
One in 10 people on the planet live in extreme poverty. That means they live on less than $1.25 a day.

But one organization is trying to change that by the year 2030. Pankaj Agarwal and Dr. Joanne Carter talked to ABC7 News about Results, a nonprofit advocacy organization and educational fund.

"We do two major things. One is that we keep an ongoing relationship with our politicians," Agarwal said. "The second thing we do is we meet with media."

The point is to make sure ending poverty is a priority for the U.S. government.

"Nothing has a bigger impact than constituents engaging with their members of Congress," Carter said.

To learn more about Results, click here. To find out how to volunteer, contact pa@pankaj.ca.
