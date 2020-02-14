Coronavirus

Passenger on United Airlines flight from SF to London exhibited COVID-19 symptoms

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One passenger on United Airlines flight 901 traveling from San Francisco to London Heathrow exhibited symptoms consistent with COVID-19, a source at United Airlines tells ABC News.

UA Flight 901 arrived in London around 9 am GMT.

All 251 passengers, 13 crew members and the individual who exhibited symptoms deplaned the Boeing 777, United Airlines said.

United Airlines released a statement saying, "The safety of our customers and employees is our top priority and we are working closely with Public Health England regarding this individual case. Our crews are trained and ready to respond to anyone on board the aircraft who may become ill in flight and we continue to follow additional precautions recommended by the Public Health England. The aircraft has undergone a deep clean, which includes cleaning all surface areas and overhead bins."

The airline suspended all flights from Beijing, Chengdu, Shanghai and Hong Kong until April 24 amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"If the CDC or another authority identifies someone having traveled with United as testing positive for the novel coronavirus, the agency will request the manifest of the flight and connect with those identified as having close contact with the diagnosed passenger," United Airlines said.

The condition of the person who exhibited symptoms of the virus is unknown.

ABC News has reached out to Public Health England for more information.

