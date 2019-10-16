PG&E

PG&E gas executive out of job: Report

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A PG&E executive who was in charge of the utility's natural gas division is no longer working for the company.

The Chronicle reports Mel Christopher was among the employees who held a party at a posh Sonoma County winery during the massive blackouts last week.

It was also on the anniversary of the devastating North Bay wildfires.
