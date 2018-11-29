HOLIDAY

PHOTOS: The National Christmas Tree through the years

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">President Franklin Roosevelt is shown above at Christmas-tree lighting ceremony Dec. 24, 1939 in Washington. (AP Photo)</span></div>
President Donald Trump lit the National Christmas Tree on Wednesday night. The festivities took place under the tree on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, D.C.

The ceremony has helped usher in the holiday season for nearly a century, ever since President Calvin Coolidge first pushed the button to light the National Christmas Tree in 1923.

See photos the sparkling National Christmas Tree through the years in the gallery above.
