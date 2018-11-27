CHRISTMAS

PHOTOS: White House Christmas decor 'shines with the spirit of patriotism'

EMBED </>More Videos

First lady Melania Trump unveiled the White House Christmas decorations this week. The theme this year is "American Treasures." (Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo)

Cue the carols: The White House halls have been decked.

On Monday, first lady Melania Trump unveiled the Christmas decorations she designed for the first family's home. This year's theme is "American Treasures."


"The White House shines with the spirit of patriotism," reads the description of the decorations on the White House website. "This home, held in trust for all Americans, displays the many splendors found across our great Nation."

PHOTOS: White House decorations 2018


The many decorations include a Gold Star tree decorated by Gold Star families, a gingerbread house replica of the National Mall and one hall that features 14,000 red ornaments hanging from 29 trees.

"The choice of red is an extension of the pales, or stripes, found in the presidential seal designed by our Founding Fathers. It's a symbol of valor and bravery," reads the White House description.

The White House anticipates more than 30,000 members of the public to visit and tour the decorations in the month of December.

RELATED STORIES:
The top five picks for Christmas trees
How to make your Christmas tree last a long time
Official White House Christmas Tree welcomed by Trumps
PHOTOS: The National Christmas Tree through the years
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societychristmasholidaychristmas treethe white housedonald trumpPresident Donald Trump
CHRISTMAS
VIDEO: Incredible gingerbread houses created at this year's national competition
Krispy Kreme doughnuts are dressed up for the holidays
What Starbucks holiday cups have looked like for the past 22 years
Cyber Monday 2018 shopping guide
More christmas
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
Giving Tuesday: What you need to know
Hundreds of breweries creating 'Resilience' IPA to help Camp Fire victims
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Tuesday
More Society
Top Stories
Caltrans to shut down 12 miles of Hwy 1 near Big Sur ahead of storm
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Hang gliding mishap leaves man holding on for dear life
High Surf Advisory issued for all Bay Area beaches
Mill Valley Middle School evacuated due to bomb threat
VIDEO: Gender reveal party sparks 73-square-mile wildfire
Accuweather Forecast: Steady rain in North Bay shifting into SF
Suspect arrested in string of hate graffiti in Antioch
Show More
How do you recover from hydroplaning?
Gunman fired more than 50 rounds in Thousand Oaks massacre
'SpongeBob SquarePants' creator dies at 57
3 American service members killed in Afghanistan
Fatal crash in San Pablo after officer pursuit
More News