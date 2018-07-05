SOCIETY

Woman who swapped seats on flight gives play-by-play of possible love connection

EMBED </>More Videos

Seatmate swap on a plane could lead to love

One woman's play-by-play of a potential love connection lit up Twitter like fireworks on this Fourth of July. Two strangers were sitting together on a plane, and the internet anxiously followed their every move to see if they would hit it off.

Rosey Blair took to Twitter early Tuesday morning when she said she had switched seats with a fellow passenger on a flight to Dallas.

"Last night on a flight home, my boyfriend and I asked a woman to switch seats with me so we could sit together," Blair wrote in the tweet. "We made a joke that maybe her new seat partner would be the love of her life and well, now I present you with this thread."



Would the simple seat swap turn into a mid-air 'meet cute'? Her Twitter thread detailed every move between the seatmates.

"We couldn't have picked a better romantic duo. They were both athletic, and cute, and they struck up a conversation immediately," Blair told "Good Morning America."

Blair shared a series of photos with captions detailing everything from what they discussed to slight elbow movements to the food they shared mid-flight. The images were originally posted to her Instagram story.

She said she heard the man and woman say "they're both personal trainers," and later added that the man used to play professional soccer.

Both of them appeared to be single, according to Blair, who wrote that there were "no wedding rings in sight."

Upon landing, Blair took a photo of the pair walking closely together at the baggage claim area.



Blair said her boyfriend found the fellow passengers' Instagram accounts and confirmed they were single, based in Dallas and now following each other on social media.

Euan Holden, the man who sat next to the mystery woman and then got in touch with Blair and her boyfriend via Instagram direct message after the incident, said he heard about Blair's viral play-by-play from a friend.

Holden, a retired professional soccer player, model and brother to former Houston Dynamo player Stuart Holden, told "GMA" there may still be hope for him and the unnamed woman who sat beside him.

"I walked on a plane just ready to get home and ended up sitting next to a lovely girl and had such a great time with on the flight," he said.

He said their time together "made the flight go by very fast."

"She's very attractive, fun, bubbly, natural," Holden added. "I think it was pretty easy for me to want to exchange numbers with her and get to know her a little bit better."

Since the rise in social media notoriety, Holden updated his Twitter bio to add "Newly nicknamed 'Plane Bae.'"

There is no word on whether Holden and the unidentified woman are still talking or have plans to see one another again.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societylovesocial mediatwitterinstagramu.s. & worldbuzzworthydistraction
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
Two Bay Area cities go Roundup free after Monsanto ruling
Norm Mineta on hand for flag ceremony at his namesake airport
More Society
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Show More
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
3 men face over 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Man charged with biting golfer's finger off in brawl
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
More News