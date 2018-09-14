SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --San Francisco officials unveiled the new Robin Williams Meadow sign in Golden Gate Park to pay tribute to the late comedian.
The unveiling was chosen on the eve of the 38th Annual Comedy Day in the Park.
Efforts to rename the sign after the late comedian began almost two years ago.
Former state assemblyman Tom Ammiano, park officials and comedians and friends of Williams were all in attendance.
