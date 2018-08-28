How Robin Williams' watchful eyes may help heal us

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4081575" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The vibrant life and personality of Robin Williams can never be replaced or replicated, but this mural, erected in San Francisco on Market Street comes close to capturing the essence of an unforgettable comedic mind and all around inspirational figure. (KGO-TV)