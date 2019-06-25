Society

Rooster statue back home after disappearing from Castro Valley driveway

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- A beloved chicken has come home to roost! A giant rooster statue is bound for his home in Castro Valley Monday evening.



Alameda County Sheriff's Office tweeted photos of the rooster after it was found in a backyard in Hayward. They also tweeted a photo of "Big Red" back with his owner.

ORIGINAL STORY: Missing giant rooster statue has Castro Valley community outraged

ABC7 reported on the theft of the seven and a half foot bird earlier Monday.



The rooster normally stands at the end of a driveway along Crow Canyon Road-- until he disappeared.

The owner says he won't be on display until he's locked down and a camera is in place.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycastro valleytheftcrimestatuebuzzworthybirdsanimals
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Missing giant rooster statue has community outraged
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News