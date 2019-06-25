Rooster statue back home after disappearing from Castro Valley driveway

We have located the missing 7’ chicken in a backyard in Hayward. Working with victim to get it home. pic.twitter.com/nbF5aV0Ykm — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) June 25, 2019

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- A beloved chicken has come home to roost! A giant rooster statue is bound for his home in Castro Valley Monday evening.Alameda County Sheriff's Office tweeted photos of the rooster after it was found in a backyard in Hayward. They also tweeted a photo of "Big Red" back with his owner.ABC7 reported on the theft of the seven and a half foot bird earlier Monday.The rooster normally stands at the end of a driveway along Crow Canyon Road-- until he disappeared.The owner says he won't be on display until he's locked down and a camera is in place.