Rooster statue back home after disappearing from Castro Valley driveway

We have located the missing 7’ chicken in a backyard in Hayward. Working with victim to get it home. pic.twitter.com/nbF5aV0Ykm— Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) June 25, 2019
Alameda County Sheriff's Office tweeted photos of the rooster after it was found in a backyard in Hayward. They also tweeted a photo of "Big Red" back with his owner.
ORIGINAL STORY: Missing giant rooster statue has Castro Valley community outraged
ABC7 reported on the theft of the seven and a half foot bird earlier Monday.
“Big Red” is going home with with owner. A special thank you to our very alert community for the tip. pic.twitter.com/8MZStfM6CX— Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) June 25, 2019
The rooster normally stands at the end of a driveway along Crow Canyon Road-- until he disappeared.
The owner says he won't be on display until he's locked down and a camera is in place.