San Francisco Public Defender Jeff Adachi dies at 59

ABC7news has learned SF Public Defender Jeff Adachi died while traveling. Friend says he had health problems. Another reliable source tells us it was a heart attack. — Vic Lee (@vicleeabc7) February 23, 2019

Five-term San Francisco Public Defender Jeff Adachi has died. He suffered an apparent heart attack while traveling.Adachi served in the San Francisco Public Defender's office for 33 years and was first elected to head the office in 2001. He was one of the few elected public defenders in the country and the only in California.Adachi was known as a watchdog for police misconduct-- he was a vocal critic of the San Francisco Police during the racist text scandal that rocked the department in 2015.Most recently, Adachi's office convinced a jury to find an undocumented man not-guilty of murder in the Kate Steinle case.He was also a vocal advocate for bail reform and ran for San Francisco mayor in 2011 with the hopes of fixing the city's pension problems.Attorney John Burris knew him well."He was a bulldog and he had a real sense of righteousness about his position and he believed very strongly in the work that he did, and that the prosecution had to prove it, and that everybody was entitled to aggressive representation."Adachi is survived by his wife and daughter. He was 59-years-old.