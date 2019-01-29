Hundreds of volunteers including San Jose Mayor @sliccardo starting biennial homeless census in Santa Clara County. It’s required to receive federal funding.



“Everyone in our community counts...” pic.twitter.com/50ewOtR1iA — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) January 29, 2019

Hundreds of volunteers started early this morning to help out with the biennial homeless point-in-time census in Santa Clara County.Community organizations and other volunteers this morning will help collect information on people living in emergency shelters and transitional housing, as well as people sleeping on the streets, in cars, abandoned properties and other places.This is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development of all jurisdictions receiving federal funding for housing and services for people experiencing homelessness.The last count in Santa Clara County in 2017 showed there were 7,394 homeless persons. 4,350 of them live in San Jose.San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo is taking part in the count."We believe here in San Jose that everyone counts. And too often we disregard and ignore people who are on our streets and in our parks, behind the store. And we need to ensure that everyone counts and that we're keeping track of everyone," said Liccardo.Santa Clara County also does a survey of homeless individuals after the census is completed. That helps them understand the demographics of people living on the streets.The count will take place today and Wednesday mornings.