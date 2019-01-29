BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA

San Jose mayor and hundreds of volunteers take part in biennial homeless census in Santa Clara County

EMBED </>More Videos

Hundreds of volunteers are helping out with the biennial homeless point-in-time census in Santa Clara County. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Hundreds of volunteers started early this morning to help out with the biennial homeless point-in-time census in Santa Clara County.

Community organizations and other volunteers this morning will help collect information on people living in emergency shelters and transitional housing, as well as people sleeping on the streets, in cars, abandoned properties and other places.

This is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development of all jurisdictions receiving federal funding for housing and services for people experiencing homelessness.

The last count in Santa Clara County in 2017 showed there were 7,394 homeless persons. 4,350 of them live in San Jose.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo is taking part in the count.

"We believe here in San Jose that everyone counts. And too often we disregard and ignore people who are on our streets and in our parks, behind the store. And we need to ensure that everyone counts and that we're keeping track of everyone," said Liccardo.



Santa Clara County also does a survey of homeless individuals after the census is completed. That helps them understand the demographics of people living on the streets.

The count will take place today and Wednesday mornings.

See more stories, photos on videos on Building A Better Bay Area.

Links to 2017 Homeless Census information:

LINK: 2017 Santa Clara County homeless census summary

LINK: 2017 San Jose homeless census summary
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhomelesssam liccardobuilding a better bay areaSan Jose
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
South Bay teen and father helping put teachers, others into affordable housing
BART addresses record low approval rating at annual workshop
New report shows BART approval rating hits record low
Teacher Crisis: Keeping educators in the Bay Area
More building a better bay area
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
The Golden Gate Bridge: Birthplace of mandatory hard hats
Oh boy! Gender reveal makes huge mess at Houston brewery
Theater events worth seeking out in San Francisco this week
More Society
Top Stories
PG&E officially files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
FaceTime bug lets callers listen through unanswered phones
Accuweather Forecast: Wet pattern is here
Trump confidante Roger Stone expected to plead not guilty
Acting attorney general: Special counsel investigation nearly done
School district votes to close Roots Int'l Academy in Oakland
Hotel worker beaten, robbed on way to work at SF's Fisherman's Wharf
Show More
Woman with MS speaks out after dog feces smeared over handicap placard
Lawsuit: School district turned blind eye to sex assault accusations
SF residents rent rooms out by hour to cover rent, mortgage
Getting a Real ID turns into ordeal for Bay Area man
2020 Democratic presidential field starts taking shape
More News