A mother who is in the Navy surprised her 8-year-old daughter at school Monday morning after returning from a 10-month-deployment in Afghanistan.Star Bailey walked into a talent show at Laurel Dell Elementary School in San Rafael to visit her young daughter, Liliana Reyes. She and her daughter cried as they hugged each other, while children watched the emotional reunion.Reyes told ABC7 News that she was very happy and wants to take her mom somewhere she likes. "I felt surprised and shocked when she came in through the door," she said.Bailey said she decided to arrange for a public reunion, so she could show people the sacrifice service members make for their country. "I feel that there are so many people who don't know what us service members go through being away from our families and the sacrifices we make, and I just thought it would be a cool story to share with everyone," she said.Bailey said she is looking forward to spending time her two daughters and walking into a new home she bought, but hasn't seen yet.