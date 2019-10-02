Society

Santa Clara County workers go on strike in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Seven hundred union workers in Santa Clara County are on strike.

SKY7 was over a picket line at the Department of Family and Children's Services office in San Jose.

SEIU local 521 represents 12,000 county employees, including hospital and social workers, and employees in parks, law enforcement, and libraries.

Members have complained about rising living costs, staffing issues and unfair labor practices

The county says the union's proposals are unsustainable. "There has been a difference of opinion between the county and SEIU about the projection of revenue in the future. The county is very concerned about an economic downturn and slowing revenue growth," said County Executive Jeffrey V. Smith, M.D., J.D.
