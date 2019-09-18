Santa Clara votes to remove 49ers' power over non-NFL stadium operations

#SantaClara votes to terminate #49ers as the stadium manager of non-NFL operations at Levi’s Stadium. Mayor says, “...they have engaged in egregious state law violations that have put the Stadium Authority in an untenable position.” #ABC7Now pic.twitter.com/bf0lW04JG1 — Chris Nguyen (@ChrisNguyenABC7) September 18, 2019

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- Santa Clara city officials voted Wednesday to terminate the San Francisco 49ers as the stadium manager of non-NFL operations at Levi's Stadium.The vote comes amid an ongoing dispute between The San Francisco 49ers and the City of Santa Clara.At a special meeting held Tuesday night, City leaders made it clear they want to end a management agreement with the 49ers for managing and operating non-NFL events.The City voted 6-0 to begin the legal process on Tuesday.