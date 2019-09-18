Society

Santa Clara votes to remove 49ers' power over non-NFL stadium operations

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- Santa Clara city officials voted Wednesday to terminate the San Francisco 49ers as the stadium manager of non-NFL operations at Levi's Stadium.

The vote comes amid an ongoing dispute between The San Francisco 49ers and the City of Santa Clara.

At a special meeting held Tuesday night, City leaders made it clear they want to end a management agreement with the 49ers for managing and operating non-NFL events.

The City voted 6-0 to begin the legal process on Tuesday.



