San Francisco hotels to become housing for homeless

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed is touring a residential hotel Tuesday, one of two the city is working to transform into housing for homeless and formerly homeless adults.
According to the Chronicle, the city and local nonprofits are finalizing deals to take control over the Abigail and Post hotels.
Residents will pay 30 percent of their income toward rent, with the city subsidizing the rest.
Officials see the move as a quicker and less expensive option to create subsidized housing.
