San Francisco isn't top choice for millennials to live, study says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A new study says that San Francisco isn't the top choice for millennials - but it's close.A recent Gallup poll says Portland, Oregon is the favorite city for millennials to live.Seattle comes in second, Denver third..San Francisco combined with Oakland and Hayward came in fourth.San Jose combined with Sunnyvale and Santa Clara ranked eighth.According to the study, millennials tend to live in expensive cities that offer a lot of opportunity for new experiences.