SF man fighting SFMTA over parking ticket he got while in the hospital

By Anser Hassan
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Anthony De Guzman was stabbed, twice, after parking his car near his house in San Francisco's Excelsior District. He says he was just getting home from his security guard job at 1 a.m. on Dec. 5 when he was attacked.

De Guzman was rushed to the SF General Hospital. But later that day, he says he got a parking ticket because his car was parked in a street-cleaning zone.

"I was lucky that I didn't die. And the (later), they gave me a ticket. There is no remorse on their end or empathy on their end," says De Guzman.

He says he spent two weeks in the hospital after undergoing surgery, and can't go back to work until March. He has since tried to appeal the ticket, not because of the money, but he says, as a matter of principle.

"We showed the police the docket number. And we showed that I was in the hospital," explains De Guzman.



But SFMTA refutes those claims, saying De Guzman did not submit any records about being in the hospital.

In a letter dated January 22, in response to De Guzman's appeal, SFMTA writes that the evidence was "insufficient to overcome the validity of the citation."
In an email to ABC7 News, SFMTA writes:

"We have a system in place to contest a citation to bring extenuating circumstances to light. We understand that each case is different, and the system we have in place accounts for unfortunate situations like Mr. De Guzman's. We review these protests, and make a far determination on a case-by-case basis. It is important to provide as much evidence as possible, such as a police report or hospital admissions record, for staff to review."

SFMTA says De Guzman only submitted a police docket number, not the police record. It also says the SFMTA website has a place to upload the necessary documents and link to quickly access police reports.



De Guzman paid the $79 ticket to avoid further fees. He says he is still unsure if he will continue to fight because it could end up costing him more.

"The time that I would spend going through this, it would even be costing me more," says De Guzman. "I have no reason why they couldn't understand my situation."
