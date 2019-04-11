building a better bay area

San Francisco non-profit offers solution to region's homeless crisis

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Yes, it's a problem. One we drive by, step around, and try to ignore. A problem personified, today, by Dale Harris and his dog, Bruiser.

Dale has a dream. "I'd be living in a home somewhere."



With luck, it might be a place like the Minna Lee on 6th.

It's not an escape from the Tenderloin, but certainly a perch above it.

The rooms are basic, but for people coming from San Francisco streets, this environment can transform lives.



"They looked at you like you were disposable. Trash," said resident Robert Wynder, a veteran.

"You can't be civilized socially. You feel terrible about yourself," Natalie Notaro told us.

Both live here in permanent housing, subsidized by the city.

The Minna Lee is one of eight leased hotels in buildings in San Francisco, and home to almost 600 formerly homeless tenants, who pay a third of their incomes for rent.

RELATED: New study shows Bay Area homeless problem growing unchecked

"The science is in. Supportive housing works. It is cheaper than jail and emergency rooms, and people do well with it," said Doug Gary, co-director of the non-profit, Delivering Innovation in Supporting Housing.

With 28,000 homeless in the region, people are looking for ideas.

Ultimately, he says, it comes down to finding and making space.

"We all wish we had a magic wand to make more housing happen."



The problem remains as complex as its victims. Natalie worked as a dental technician, a retail manager, was 15 credits short of a masters degree, and drugs still dragged her to the streets.

"People have to want to get off the street. Some people don't want to."

"Now, you can't look at me and know I was ever homeless," said Robert Wynder.



To solve a problem, find a model. Then duplicate it.

Natalie leaned out of her door.

"I had a drug problem but now I am clean. So happy to be inside you don't even know," she said.

Check out more stories about Building a Better Bay Area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscobuilding a better bay areahomelesshousingaffordable housing
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
East Bay homeless counts show more women, seniors living on streets
City, county of Santa Cruz propose joint action plan to help homeless
San Jose mayor, hundreds of volunteers, take part in homeless census
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Bay Area Housing Crisis: How are you making it work?
Bay Area entrepreneur works to get more women into leadership roles at tech companies
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
7 On Your Side Hotline: Questions for renters, homeowners answered
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
Show More
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?
Heat stroke or heat exhaustion: Do you know the difference?
More TOP STORIES News