SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The Academy of Friends started 39-years ago as a small Oscar night party for 25 people who loved the movies. Over the years, the party grew and became one of the largest fundraisers for HIV and AIDS service organizations in the Bay Area, now hosting a thousand guests at The Metreon in San Francisco.
"It is a good time for a great cause," said State Senator, Scott Wiener, who has been a regular at the Oscars party for 20 years, which has helped the Academy raise almost $8.9 million.
OSCARS 2019: See full list of 91st Academy Awards winners
"It raises so much money to help people living with HIV and to help people who are negative, stay negative," said Wiener.
This year's theme was a sequin-filled version of 'under the sea,' complete with Neptune himself and fabulous dancing fish.
Drag Queen, Kylie Minono, spared no time, turning her drag persona into a mermaid.
RELATED: Oscars top moments from Lady Gaga's Oscar win to 'Black Panther' making MCU history
"Starting to out the doors, it's a couple hours," said Minono who wore a teal wig and matching makeup, complete with rhinestones and fish scales.
In true San Francisco form, some used their look to make a statement about more than just fashion.
"I was inspired by our consumerism," said C.B. Potter, who made his bespoke gown out of his own trash. "It would be a great fantasy for us to live in a world without trash in the ocean."
And San Francisco resident, Monica Smith, proved that vintage glam can be for bargain hunters.
PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 carpet fashion; stars arrive at 91st Academy Awards
"It's a great find. I got it at a garage sale, a local garage sale," exclaimed Smith, as she twirled around in her black and gold paillette gown, complete with a built-in cape, that cost $25.
Check out more stories and video about the Oscars.