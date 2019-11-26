SF Supervisor wants the city to approve more 24-hour public bathrooms

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The call for action comes after Mayor London Breed announced an extension to Supervisor Matt Haney's pilot program for three overnight bathrooms."Depending on where you are there are syringes and different kinds of poop; human poop, dog poop," said San Francisco resident Harrison Laver.The 24-hour bathrooms also known as Pit Stops are located in the following locations: Sixth and Jessie streets, Market and Castro streets and Eddy and Jones streets."People are just fed up, frustrated and infuriated by the filth on our streets, with the poop on our streets," said San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney. "We've had to live with this awful, disgusting problem for too long."According to the Public Works Department, the number of cleaning requests around the three 24-hour bathrooms went down during this pilot program.The results show that roughly 25 percent of all flushes took place during the nighttime hours. Supervisor Haney says that's enough proof to show that more overnight bathrooms are necessary."They had over 3,000 uses at night time for over 10,000 in all three. We are asking for at least another 10 of these bathrooms to be open 24 hours," said Supervisor Haney.In a statement Mayor Breed's office said, "the early results of the Mayor's pilot are promising, which is why she's using existing funding to keep these 24-hour Pit Stops open, and why she'll continue to push for funding to continue building on this progress in the next budget cycle."According to the mayor's office the additional cost to open ten additional 24-hour Pit Stops would be roughly $3 million per year -- money that her office says is not part of this year's budget.