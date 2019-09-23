Report: Human waste becoming expensive problem along Russian River

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- The Russian River has a poop problem.The Press Democrat reports the human waste problem is so bad, signs are going to be put up at Steelhead Beach, Geysers Road and several other locations.It tends to spike following weekends and at overnight camping locations.It has cost Sonoma County about $60,000 to clean up after people who have relieved themselves.By the way, there is a county ordinance prohibiting public urination and defecation.