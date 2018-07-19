SFPD

San Francisco Police Department joins epic Lip Sync Challenge

EMBED </>More Videos

Police departments across the country are taking part in the latest lip sync challenge and now San Francisco police are getting in on the action.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Police departments across the country are taking part in the latest lip sync challenge and now San Francisco police are getting in on the action.

SFPD shared a video on YouTube. It shows officers fanned out across the city singing some of their favorite songs.

The epic lip sync mashup features "When The Lights Go Down" by Journey and "Happy" by Pharrell Williams. Officers also do their best interpretations of "Blow The Whistle" by Too $hort and "Sunshine in my Pocket" by Justin Timberlake.

The three-minute video even shows former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown getting on the fun.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypolicepolice officerviral videobuzzworthydistractionsingingSFPDSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SFPD
'Rideshare Rapist' suspect pleads not guilty to all charges
Here's how the accused 'Rideshare Rapist' may have beaten the system to become a driver
SF neighbors duct taped, held at gunpoint during early morning robbery
Lyft says man SFPD calls 'Rideshare Rapist' fraudulently represented himself
More SFPD
SOCIETY
Weekend Events: Art Critique Comedy Show, Bubble Show
City helps teen's hot dog stand become legit instead of closing it
San Jose charity in need of 2,300 backpacks for August giveaway
Firefighters and cute pups collide at calendar shoot
More Society
Top Stories
Trump asked to invite Putin to Washington for fall meeting
'Rideshare Rapist' suspect pleads not guilty to all charges
Photo shows naked bicyclist on Highway 101 in San Jose
'Brady Bunch' house in Studio City up for sale for nearly $2M
Bare-chested Jeff Goldblum statue pops up in London
VIDEO: Warriors introduce new center DeMarcus Cousins
Adorable boy and neighbor dog play fetch over fence
Weekend Events: Art Critique Comedy Show, Bubble Show
Show More
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
Man saved moments before being hit by train
Man dies from bacterial infection after eating raw oysters
Young orangutan rescued from small cage
City helps teen's hot dog stand become legit instead of closing it
More News