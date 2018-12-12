STEPHEN CURRY

Warriors star Stephen Curry says he was joking about moon landing comments

Golden State Warriors Guard Stephen Curry says he wasn't serious when he said he didn't believe humans landed on the moon. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Warriors star Stephen Curry said Wednesday he was joking when he doubted the astronaut moon landings.

Still, it's looking like Curry might be in for a field trip the next time the Warriors play Houston.

RELATED: Was the moon landing faked? Here are common arguments behind popular conspiracy theories

He said he would definitely accept NASA's invitation to tour the Johnson Space Center in Houston and educate himself.

The controversy started when Curry questioned the Apollo moon landings on a podcast, and the story took a life of its own.

RELATED: Warriors star Stephen Curry comments on moon landing stirring up debate

Even the Warriors "Dance Cam Mom" got in on the conversation, posting this message to Curry on Instagram:



Stephen himself has stayed quiet on the subject. He says not talking about it in recent days was a way of protesting how dumb the controversy became.

For more stories and videos about the Golden State Warriors, visit this page.
