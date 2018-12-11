Basketball star Stephen Curry has a lot of people riled up after revealing he doesn't believe that humans ever landed on the moon.
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Stephen Curry involved in crash on Hwy 24 in Oakland
The Golden State Warriors guard made the statement during a taping of the "Winging It" podcast.
Curry didn't explain why he doesn't believe it happened.
RELATED: Under Armour sends Napa girl gear after letter to Warriors star Stephen Curry
Since the podcast was published, people on social media have been tweeting at him, trying to get him to explain more.
NASA has reportedly invited Curry for a personal visit to see the evidence.
For more stories and videos related to Stephen Curry, visit this page.
Stephen Curry says he doesn't believe man landed on the moon
STEPHEN CURRY
More stephen curry
SPORTS
More Sports
Top Stories
More News