Stephen Curry says he doesn't believe man landed on the moon

Steph Curry says he doesn't believe humans walked on the moon

Basketball star Stephen Curry has a lot of people riled up after revealing he doesn't believe that humans ever landed on the moon.

The Golden State Warriors guard made the statement during a taping of the "Winging It" podcast.

Curry didn't explain why he doesn't believe it happened.

Since the podcast was published, people on social media have been tweeting at him, trying to get him to explain more.

NASA has reportedly invited Curry for a personal visit to see the evidence.

