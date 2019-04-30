Supervisor outlines proposal to clean up streets of San Francisco

More street cleaning



More deep steam cleaning of the sidewalks



He wants more art and beautification measures



More data collection and accountability



More used-needle containers throughout his district



Locks for trash bins so that the garbage doesn't get dumped



A better 3-11 responsive system

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area is a beautiful place to live but it doesn't always look that way. You've probably heard the complaints about, and have seen the pictures of, the dirty streets in San Francisco.Our own staff documented a few incidents-- ABC7 mornings anchor Reggie Aqui tweeted a picture of a pile of trash which he found over the weekend that was next to a garbage can. Last August, anchor Dan Ashley posted a Facebook video of trash strewn across the street.ABC7 News is focused on Building a Better Bay Area-- so we want to know is if there is a solution. On Monday, a San Francisco supervisor outlined a 10 point plan he says will clean up the streets in District six -- which includes the Tenderloin.In San Francisco's Tenderloin, South of Market and Civic Center neighborhoods, used needles and human waste are just a few of the many harsh realities."We deserve the same clean and healthy streets and sidewalks just like anywhere else in the city is that right," rallied Supervisor Matt Haney.Haney leads the district and on Monday he introduced a 10-point action plan to make things more livable for everyone.For one he wants more garbage cans. His other points include:The most important thing he wants is more public toilets called pit stops. The Department of Public Works told ABC7 News they go for $85,000 each and the city spends about $200,000 to keep workers on site during the hours they are open to the public.Haney's goal is to have 10 in total, five of them operating 24/7. The money would come from the general fund."Let's track how it goes, let's track usage of it. Let's track security problems and let's figure out if it's worth expanding," added Haney.The department of Public Works will spend $72.5 million this year to clean the streets of San Francisco.We asked people who work there and live on these streets if they've noticed a difference."It's definitely looks a lot cleaner, you don't see a lot of the garbage on the street anymore," said Danielle Grant who works in the city.Harold Cubstead has been homeless on an off."It's been a lot cleaner in the last six months. It's seems like DPW is doing something," he said.But Public Works says changing people's behavior is essential to improving conditions in this district." It's people who are doing that. People aren't cleaning up after their dogs as they should be, we are looking for a behavior change, that's a systematic approach that we need to combat this problem," said Rachel Gordon, Director of Policy and Communications for San Francisco Public Works.