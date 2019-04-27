Recycling expert weighs in on how to improve waste management in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As part of ABC7's efforts to Build a Better Bay Area, we've been talking a lot about recycling.The Bay Area leads the nation in innovation, including when it comes to recycling and waste diversion.However, a recent study found high amounts of plastic pollution in the Bay, and more trash is going into landfills.Jessica Robinson, Vice President of the Northern California Recycling Association and former Miss Alameda, joined us on set to talk about this disconnect.Jessica talks about how we can improve our consumption and disposal habits, and about advocating for Zero Waste.The organization is taking part in the New Living Expo Friday through Sunday at the San Mateo Event Center.Single-day admission is $20.