building a better bay area

Recycling expert weighs in on how to improve waste management in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As part of ABC7's efforts to Build a Better Bay Area, we've been talking a lot about recycling.

The Bay Area leads the nation in innovation, including when it comes to recycling and waste diversion.

However, a recent study found high amounts of plastic pollution in the Bay, and more trash is going into landfills.

Jessica Robinson, Vice President of the Northern California Recycling Association and former Miss Alameda, joined us on set to talk about this disconnect.

Jessica talks about how we can improve our consumption and disposal habits, and about advocating for Zero Waste.

The organization is taking part in the New Living Expo Friday through Sunday at the San Mateo Event Center.

Single-day admission is $20.

Go here for more event information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssan franciscosan mateorecyclingenvironmentbuilding a better bay areaplastic
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Bay Area Housing Crisis: How are you making it work?
Bay Area entrepreneur works to get more women into leadership roles at tech companies
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
7 On Your Side Hotline: Questions for renters, homeowners answered
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News