To-go coffee cups could disappear from the Bay Area

First straws, now single-use coffee cups are on their way out.
The Chronicle reports, more Bay Area coffee shops are moving past paper cups. Instead, they are asking customers to bring their own cup or rent one, if they want their drink to-go.
An Oakland nonprofit called "For Here, Please" estimates a typical café uses up to 4-thousand compostable cups every week. It's been working with local cafes to find a more sustainable alternative.
Restaurants in Berkeley will begin charging customers 25-cents per disposable cup in January. A San Francisco supervisor has introduced a measure that would do the same thing.
