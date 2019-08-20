SFO bans sale of some plastic water bottles

"Well, I think there should be a total ban. It is inconsistent to do one size and not the other. Plastic is plastic," said Marc Fong of San Ramon.
"Tea and lemonade and sodas but not the water? Come on guys," said Murrell Peddicord of Santa Rosa.
RELATED: Most travelers welcome sale ban of single-use plastic water bottles at San Francisco International Airport
The airport spokesperson said it is about money and the availability of compostable and recyclable packaging.
"We want to set up our retailers for success and if we implement a policy like this we want to ensure that there are good alternatives available for sale. This is something we have wanted to do for years. But even two to three years ago there simply weren't a lot of good alternatives to plastic water bottles. Whereas now that market industry has really started to grow. And our hope is that it continues to grow where it will include larger bottles and can include things like sodas, teas and juices," said spokesperson Doug Yakel.
Until then passengers tell us they are OK with banning some plastic at the airport and bringing their reusable bottles.
Employees at SFO are putting out glass bottles of Evian now that the airport has banned the sale of small plastic bottles of water. But! Plastic bottles larger than a liter- are ok. 🤷♀️ pic.twitter.com/lXVFcKSlRZ— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) August 20, 2019
"I think that is smart. I think the plastic is invading the ocean and that has a negative impact on the ecology," said Fong.
"I always carry my plastic water bottle, refill it and wash it every few days so it works out fine," said Sarah Kay of Hawaii.
Yakel says the airport sold nearly four million plastic water bottles. To try and reduce plastic use, SFO has about 100 refill stations where travelers can fill up their reusable bottles with water. Just be sure it is empty when you go through security.
Traveler Mark Guerin feels confident the airport will be able to eventually ban all plastic.
"They'll get there. Change always comes in small increments and then we have to illuminate the big picture," Guerin said.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Recycling is complicated, but we can sort it out together: Here's how you can recycle like a pro
- Bye plastic straws: Single-use plastic foodware restriction goes into effect in San Francisco
- San Francisco restaurant fights plastic waste one margarita at a time
- Viral sea turtle video fuels campaign against plastic straws
- Proposed San Francisco straw ban may affect people with disabilities
- More waste is going to landfills, less is recycled. What's going on?
- East Bay 5th grader wants plastic utensils out of schools
- Inside Tonle: San Francisco's only zero waste clothing boutique
- Marin County woman helping build better Bay Area with plan to re-use Amazon boxes
- Ralph Lauren now selling $90 Earth Polo made from plastic bottles