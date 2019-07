Bye plastic straws: Single-use plastic foodware restriction goes into effect in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Say goodbye to plastic straws - a new law restricting plastic foodware in San Francisco takes effect on Monday.Restaurants are expected to provide customers with paper or other natural fiber straws.Only people with a disability or medical need can request a plastic straw.Plastic stirrers and toothpicks are also banned.Other single-use food accessories -- like napkins, condiment packages and chopsticks -- are available upon request.