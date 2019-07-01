recycling

Bye plastic straws: Single-use plastic foodware restriction goes into effect in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Say goodbye to plastic straws - a new law restricting plastic foodware in San Francisco takes effect on Monday.

Restaurants are expected to provide customers with paper or other natural fiber straws.

Only people with a disability or medical need can request a plastic straw.

Plastic stirrers and toothpicks are also banned.

Other single-use food accessories -- like napkins, condiment packages and chopsticks -- are available upon request.

Learn more about the new law here.

