Marin County woman helping build better Bay Area with plan to re-use Amazon boxes

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- This past February, Carolyn Lund came up with a re-use plan for all of the Amazon boxes she had piled up in her closets.Lund said, "Have the delivery trucks pick them up on subsequent deliveries and return them to Amazon warehouses for reuse."Lund's idea has really caught on.On Change.org, more than 4,000 people have signed her petition and another 500 have signed another one asking Amazon to use Marin County as a testing ground for her plan.Lund said, "The number of boxes are escalating and we're all feeling concerned when we're putting them into our trash or recycling."Tim Solomon is the owner of Tiburon Mail Service and gets about 400 Amazon deliveries a month here. He's already offering a re-use program to customers and the majority take him up on it.Solomon said, "I can sell boxes all day long if I wanted to but I don't think that's the right thing to do."The cities of Larkspur and Belvedere have already given their support to Lund. She's hoping to get Tiburon's backing next.Holli Thier is a member of Tiburon's town council. She said, "I do believe this is in line with Tiburon's goals of reducing waste and our climate action goals."Lund also wants Whole Foods to get involved.Since it's owned by Amazon, she hopes the company will put box recycle bins in store parking lots.Lund plans to approach Amazon with her ideas at the beginning of the year.