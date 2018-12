Recycle. Compost. Landfill. Think your environmental education has you sorting your recycling like a pro? Well, you might be surprised to learn some of the things you thought were a slam dunk into the blue bin actually belong in another.Plastic bottles belong in the recycling bin. Check our resource guide to see if your recycling center wants the bottle cap on, or off.Plastic containers, like yogurt cartons, are made of a variety of different plastics. They are also some of the most valuable recyclable items. If your community's program takes mixed containers, then definitely put these in the recycling bin.Surprise! Milk cartons are covered in plastic. They are not recyclable and not compostable at most recycling programs.Next time you run to the store, take all those plastic bags with you. Many supermarkets offer plastic bag recycling, however, most curbside recyclers do not accept plastic bags.Remember, a misplaced item can contaminate an entire bin.