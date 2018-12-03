SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The way we recycle and compost changes a lot. It can be hard to keep up with new rules, new fines, and new needs. Don't be confused by recycling requirements. The local resources here can help you sort through the confusion and make better decisions for our environment.
This list will keep growing, so if you know of a resource we've missed or you have a question or comment, go here or scroll to to the bottom of this page to send us a message.
Alameda County
www.acgov.org/sustain/what/recycling/public.htm
- Alameda
- Albany
- Berkeley
- Castro Valley
- Dublin
- Emeryville
- Fremont
- Hayward
- Livermore
- Newark
- Oakland
- Piedmont
- Pleasanton
- San Leandro
- San Lorenzo (Oro Loma Sanitary District)
- Union City
Contra Costa County
www.co.contra-costa.ca.us/4911/Recycling
- Alamo
- Antioch
- Bay Point
- Bay View
- Bethel Island
- Blackhawk
- Brentwood
- Byron
- Canyon
- Clayton
- Clyde
- Concord
- Contra Costa Centre
- Crockett
- Danville
- Diablo
- Discovery Bay
- E. Richmond Heights
- El Cerrito
- El Sobrante
- Hercules
- Kensington
- Knightsen
- Lafayette
- Martinez
- Montalvin Manor
- Moraga
- Mt. View
- North Richmond
- Oakley
- Orinda
- Pacheco
- Pinole
- Pittsburg
- Pleasant Hill
- Port Costa
- Richmond
- Rodeo
- Rollingwood
- San Pablo
- San Ramon
- Tassajara
- Tara Hills
- Vine Hill
- Walnut Creek
Marin County
www.marincounty.org/residents/environment/recycling
zerowastemarin.org/residents/who-is-my-hauler/
- Almonte
- Alto
- Bel Marin Keys
- Belvedere
- Bolinas
- Corte Madera
- Fairfax
- Forest Knolls
- Greenbrae
- Ignacio
- Inverness
- Kentfield
- Lagunitas
- Larkspur
- Las Gallinas Valley
- Marin City
- Marinwood
- Marshall
- Mill Valley
- Muir Beach
- Nicasio
- Novato
- Olema
- Point Reyes Station
- Ross
- Ross Valley
- San Anselmo
- San Geronimo
- San Rafael
- Sausalito
- Sleepy Hollow
- Stinson Beach
- Tamalpais Valley
- Terra Linda
- Tiburon
- Woodacre
Napa County
www.countyofnapa.org/1536/Recycling-Waste-Reduction
San Francisco County
San Francisco
San Mateo County
www.recology.com/recology-san-mateo-county/
- Atherton
- Belmont
- Brisbane
- Burlingame
- Colma
- Daly City
- East Palo Alto
- Foster City
- Half Moon Bay
- Hillsborough
- Menlo Park
- Millbrae
- Pacifica
- Portola Valley
- Redwood City
- San Bruno
- San Carlos
- San Mateo
- South San Francisco
- Woodside
Santa Clara County
www.sccgov.org/sites/rwr/Pages/rwr.aspx
- Campbell
- Cupertino
- Gilroy
- Los Altos
- Los Altos Hills
- Los Gatos
- Milpitas
- Monte Sereno
- Morgan Hill
- Mountain View
- Palo Alto
- San Jose
- Santa Clara
- Saratoga
- Sunnyvale
- Unincorporated SCC District East
- Unincorporated SCC District South
- Unincorporated SCC District West
Solano County
www.solanocounty.com/depts/rm/planning/garbage_and_recycling/default.asp
Sonoma County
www.recyclenow.org/recycling/recycling_guide.asp