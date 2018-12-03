SOCIETY

Get help with recycling, trash and composting

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The way we recycle and compost changes a lot. It can be hard to keep up with new rules, new fines, and new needs. Don't be confused by recycling requirements. The local resources here can help you sort through the confusion and make better decisions for our environment.

This list will keep growing, so if you know of a resource we've missed or you have a question or comment, go here or scroll to to the bottom of this page to send us a message.

Alameda County

www.acgov.org/sustain/what/recycling/public.htm

Contra Costa County

www.co.contra-costa.ca.us/4911/Recycling


Marin County

www.marincounty.org/residents/environment/recycling

zerowastemarin.org/residents/who-is-my-hauler/

Napa County

www.countyofnapa.org/1536/Recycling-Waste-Reduction


San Francisco County

San Francisco

San Mateo County

www.recology.com/recology-san-mateo-county/


Santa Clara County

www.sccgov.org/sites/rwr/Pages/rwr.aspx


Solano County

www.solanocounty.com/depts/rm/planning/garbage_and_recycling/default.asp


Sonoma County

www.recyclenow.org/recycling/recycling_guide.asp



Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyrecyclingtrashcompostSan FranciscoSan MateoMarinOaklandSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
Pence offers nation's condolences to Bush family
'Christmas Vacation' holiday display causes panic in Texas
WATCH: George HW Bush lies in state at U.S. Capitol
More Society
Top Stories
WATCH: George HW Bush lies in state at U.S. Capitol
Tentative agreement reached in Marriott hotel strike in SF
1 dead, 1 in life-threatening condition after shooting in SF
Pence offers nation's condolences to Bush family
Couple had to prove New Mexico was a state before marriage
'Christmas Vacation' holiday display causes panic in Texas
USPS suspends regular delivery Wednesday for Day of Mourning
FBI assisting after former Bay Area radio host found dead in Kentucky
Show More
Llamas at UC Berkeley help students cope with finals
Prayer from Bush's 1989 inauguration fills cathedral
1 dead, 40 injured after bus carrying youth football team crashes in Arkansas
Judge assigned to preside over Oakland's Ghost Ship trial
Accuweather Forecast: Cloudy overnight with rain in the morning
More News