recycling

Inside Tonle: San Francisco's only zero waste clothing boutique

EMBED <>More Videos

One look at the rich fabrics, colors and textures on display at Tonle boutique in San Francisco's Inner Richmond district and you would never guess all of the clothing...is made out of trash.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One look at the rich fabrics, colors and textures on display at Tonle boutique in San Francisco's Inner Richmond district and you would never guess all of the clothing...is made out of trash.

CEO Rachel Faller began the Tonle journey after a trip to Cambodia in 2007 after college and noticed a disturbing trend in fashion manufacturing.



RELATED: Bay Area entrepreneur hitting it big with new future for recycling
"I was going to secondhand markets and I would find piles of scraps and I could tell that they were cut waste from factories. We could already take this material that's being produced to make some really beautiful stuff out of it."

Showing us images on her phone she explains "we take the scraps that are being discarded by larger factories and we create our own collections out of it.

The images are remarkable, showing warehouses filled to the brim with rolls of fabrics in different patterns and materials.

RELATED: Tips from a pro: How you can live 'zero waste' in the Bay Area

In one image when the rolls are stacked more than 10 feet high, Rachel explains it's the cut waste from just one factory.

In just the past five years Rachel estimates her company has diverted 35,000 pounds of fabrics that otherwise would have ended up in a landfill, or worse.

"A lot of dumped fabric and winds up in the ocean and there's a lot of off-gassing of these chemicals."

RELATED: Get help with recycling, trash and composting

America's hunger for fast-fashion, means many brands crank out 52 collections a year, adding strain on workers and added waste.

"The pressure really trickles down...They produce more quickly, they cut incorrectly and the factories are forced to order a lot of extra fabric."

Tonle believes that their business model of using cut waste fabrics they've also saved nearly 1 million pounds of carbon emissions and saves 24,000 pounds of pesticides from going into the ground.

At the shop, Anne Therese known as the "eco-warrior" for her sustainable fashion podcast is sifting through the racks of tops, vests and holds up a scarf. She calls Tonle "groundbreaking."

RELATED: Recycling is complicated, but we can sort it out together: Here's how you can recycle like a pro

"I think we used to think of sustainable fashion like a rucksack or something that a hippie would wear in the 70's. But everything has changed so much. You would never pick up a shirt and say this is scrap materials."

While Tonle is still small with just 50 employees, there are 500-thousand garment workers in Cambodia alone. Imagine if manufacturers there or throughout the rest of the world embraced Tonle's ideas and business practices? Rachel hopes to make an impact garment by garment, even if it's on a much smaller scale.

"I hope what we're doing with this zero-waste mission can inspire other people to think about their waste as not something that should be thrown away but can be made into something beautiful."

Tonle's flagship boutique is located at 55 Clement Street. They have a popup location in Union Square. You can learn more visit www.tonle.com

See more articles, information, and video about recycling.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
style & fashionsan franciscorichmond districtrecyclingenvironmentclothingwaste management
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Bay Area entrepreneur hitting it big with paper bottles
Get help with recycling, trash, composting
Recyclable plastic is ending up in landfills
Got recycling, composting, trash questions? We have answers
RECYCLING
Bay Area garbage hauler pushing for fee if non-recyclable items in recycling bins
Berkeley unanimously passes disposable foodware and litter ordinance
BART seeking buyers for hundreds of old cars going out of service
Bill aimed at eliminating paper receipts is first in the nation
TOP STORIES
Young missing sisters found alive in Humboldt Co.
At least 14 dead as storms, possible tornadoes hit Deep South
Your commute from East Bay to SF could get even worse
Daylight saving time starts Sunday, March 10: What to know
'American Idol' judges on new season: 'It's really quite amazing'
Jaden Smith's foundation bringing clean water to Flint
Dan Ashley's 'Rock the Casa' concert raises money for children in need
Show More
Dubs On 7: Best 'After the Game' moments from Philly
Workers save wolf they thought was a dog from icy river
Sonoma County begins flood recovery
Sonoma County estimates $155M in flood damages
Police investigate murder of San Jose mother
More TOP STORIES News