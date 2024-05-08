EV driven by Pleasanton family had steering problem before deadly crash, fire: complaint

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) -- New details are emerging from the deadly car crash that killed a family of four in Pleasanton. A complaint to safety regulators raises concerns about the electric vehicle driven by the family -- by car maker VinFast.

All four members of the George family - including two young children - died in the crash in Pleasanton nearly three weeks ago.

They ran into a large oak tree, then the car caught fire.

Records from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration show days after the crash, someone filed a complaint about electric car maker VinFast with details seeming to match the Pleasanton crash.

The complaint writer says they are the owner of the car, and loaned it to a coworker - the driver in the crash.

The complaint also said they'd had prior issues with the car's steering wheel going rogue.

Investigators have said they're looking into whether speed played a role in the crash.

VinFast told us in a statement, "VinFast is aware of this tragic accident in Pleasanton and our hearts go out to the family."