Massive fire at recycling center near Tracy forces evacuations

Police say they evacuated at least six homes east of Tracy in San Joaquin County after a large recycling center fire near an elementary school.

TRACY, Calif. (KGO) -- A massive fire at a recycling center forced evacuations early Thursday morning in San Joaquin County.

Police say they evacuated at least six homes in the town of Banta which is east of Tracy.

The recycling center is near an elementary school, but it is not clear how the fire will affect the school.

It's not known how the fire started. No injuries have been reported.

