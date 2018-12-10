BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA

Bay Area entrepreneur hitting it big with new future for recycling

EMBED </>More Videos

Tons of cardboard that would have been dumped in the trash are being turned into a first-of-its kind product - a paper bottle. (KGO-TV)

Jennifer Olney
MANTECA, Calif. (KGO) --
Tons of cardboard that would have been dumped in the trash are being turned into a first-of-its kind product - a paper bottle.

The bottles were created by Oakland entrepreneur Julie Corbett, whose story sounds like an episode of the TV show Shark Tank.

TAKE ACTION: Get help with recycling, trash, composting

It started when Corbett's children's school launched a "no waste" lunch campaign. She and fellow parents got a wake-up call when they tried to buy food items with packaging that did not generate a lot of waste.

"A lot of the stuff we thought was recyclable, we learned really truly wasn't," Corbett said.

Corbett worried about all the plastic in the environment, so when she could not find many products with environmentally friendly packaging, she decided to develop her own.

"I had to learn about plastics. I had to learn about paper. I had to learn about recycling, manufacturing, equipment building," said Corbett, who readily admits she is not a scientist. Her background was in the investment industry.

Corbett spent several years researching, then tested bottles with the help of Straus Creamery in Marin County. Finally, with money from angel investors, Corbett launched Ecologic.

"We really focused on zero waste from the beginning," she said.

RELATED: Recyclable plastic is ending up in landfills

The Ecologic factory is in Manteca where it now produces bottles made of recycled cardboard and paper from all over California. The bottles are made of two pieces of extremely hard cardboard that snap together without glue.

The Ecologic paper bottle alone can hold dry products such as powdered detergent, but the bottles can also be made with thin plastic liners to hold liquids.

The liners are made of mostly recycled plastic. Corbett says "Ecologic" bottles use 70 percent less plastic than standard bottles because the paper shell provides the strength.

After the bottles are used, the paper shell and liner can be separated easily, then recycled again.

RELATED: Got recycling, composting, trash questions? We have answers

Seventh Generation was the first major brand to sign on, selling laundry detergent in Ecologic bottles. Now, L'Oreal is using the bottles for facial cleanser.

Mark Murray, with the non-profit Californians Against Waste says our state's recycling has been exported to Asia for years, but those markets are disappearing and it is critical we find ways to recycle our own plastic and paper closer to home.
"Ecologic is an example of an innovative company that has figured out a way to process paper right here in California. We need more of those kind of innovative end users" Murray said.

The state of California has loaned Ecologic $3 million to help the company expand.

Calrecyle estimates the upgrades will create about seventy new jobs and keep 488 tons of waste out of landfills.

RELATED: How you can live 'zero waste' in the Bay Area

Corbett says the loans helped fund new machinery that assembles and stacks the bottles in a way that makes transportation much more efficient. She calls it the secret sauce that will make her product cheaper and greener.

The Ecologic factory even captures all the water used during manufacturing and recycles it back into the system to use again.

Corbett says it is no coincidence that this recycling solution was developed by a woman.

She explains that "80 percent of all dollars in the supermarket are spent by female heads of households, so a female perspective is actually completely critical to solving the problem because we are the ones making all the decisions and we are the ones dealing with the waste."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesssocietybuilding a better bay arearecyclingtechnologyentrepreneurshipu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
How to live 'zero waste' in the Bay Area
Got recycling, composting, trash questions? We have answers
Recyclable plastic is ending up in landfills
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Recyclable plastic is ending up in landfills
San Jose unveiling tiny house prototype as vote on pilot program nears
Got recycling, composting, trash questions? We have answers
SJ program helps street vendors do business the right way
More building a better bay area
BUSINESS
Meet the owners of FTK, a women-owned martial arts studio in Bernal Heights
Chinese court bans some iPhones over Qualcomm dispute
SJ program helps street vendors do business the right way
Ride-sharing service Lyft files paperwork for IPO
More Business
Top Stories
2 Bay Area headline makers on shortlist of TIME's Person of the Year
Napa police release body camera video of fatal officer-involved shooting
'Baby It's Cold Outside' returns to Bay Area airwaves
Slopes opening early after back to back storms leave more than average snow
Redwood City police investigating officer-involved shooting
SCOTUS deals blow to two states' attempts to cut Planned Parenthood funding
Oakland Raiders fire general manager Reggie McKenzie
49ers CEO Jed York gives emotional speech following death of brother, Tony
Show More
San Jose unveiling tiny house prototype as vote on pilot program nears
Officers pry 1-year-old from mom's arms during arrest
BART service partially resumes between Castro Valley, West Dublin after person struck
Oakland High School teachers participate in one-day, unsanctioned strike
Chinese court bans some iPhones over Qualcomm dispute
More News