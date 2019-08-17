bizarre

TSA agent fired after passing note to traveler that said 'You ugly!!!'

A New York airport security worker is without a job because of a two-word message she wrote on a piece of paper.

In the security video of the incident Neal Strassner requested himself, as he passes through a metal detector, the TSA agent hands him a note.

Not thinking much of it, Strassner continues to go about boarding his flight when the agent calls back to him to open it.

Strassner says the note read, "You ugly."

"You never really know where somebody is in their day or their head. The more you think about it the more you realize it's easier to smile than to do this," Strassner says.

Strassner says at the end of the footage, the agent is seen pulling out a pen and a piece of paper, so he does not think he was the only one to get a note.

The TSA released a statement saying they investigated the matter after receiving the complaint and fired the employee days later.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybizarretsa
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BIZARRE
'Talking toilet' coming to St. Helena
Man chronicles 'private jet' experience on empty Delta flight
Texas wedding crasher wanted for stealing couples' gifts
Thief claims stolen ketchup bottle brought bad luck
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hit the brakes! ABC7 conducts real-time driving test
Judge has public safety concerns after seeing video of SF attack
100 degree heat leaves Bay Area in time for weekend
Customs computers back up after outage that snarled int'l airport arrivals
California leads latest lawsuit over Trump immigration rule
Peter Fonda dies at 79 of lung cancer, family confirms
Vallejo PD releases video of January officer-involved shooting
Show More
Medical examiner rules Jeffrey Epstein's death a suicide
Home sweet home for North Bay fire victims
BART to close tracks between Orinda, Walnut Creek this weekend
Judge recommends SF attack suspect wear ankle bracelet
Power restored to 61,000 in Marin County
More TOP STORIES News