Waitress helps struggling mom at Olive Garden

An Olive Garden waitress went above and beyond for one restaurant customer, and the story of her selfless act for an overwhelmed mom has gone viral.Courtney Pedigo went to the Greensboro Olive Garden for dinner with her family when her toddler daughter Harlynn started doing what restless toddlers do."She did everything but sit in her high chair and eat dinner like I picture in my dreams," Pedigo wrote on Facebook.Pedigo said she felt so overwhelmed she went to find the waitress to ask for a to-go box so they could eat their dinner in the car.Waitress Nianni Rudder wouldn't have it. Instead, she insisted that Pedigo return to her seat and enjoy her dinner while Rudder herself watched over Harlynn.Rudder brought the little girl a bowl of ice cream with caramel syrup and fed her, sitting with the family for about 20 minutes. A grateful Pedigo got to eat her dinner in peace while it was still hot.She posted a picture of Rudder's act of kindness on Facebook and wrote about it."Thank you for your amazing service and for being so kind to us all!" she wrote in a post that has received more than 1,000 likes and been shared more than 250 times.Pedigo says she later got word from Olive Garden's corporate office that Rudder would receive a silver star for her superior service.