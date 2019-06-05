Warriors fans asked to show their spirit by helping fight hunger with 'Strength in Neighbors' food drive

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Golden State Warriors fans are helping to make a full court press against hunger. And even workers at the San Francisco/Marin food bank were getting into the spirit with a pick-up game at their warehouse.
It's part of a challenge for fans of both the Warriors and the Toronto Raptors to see who can bring in the most food
"We're feeling a lot of energy with Warriors fans. We're trying to turn these into these with some help from fans," said Paul Ash, San Francisco - Marin Food Bank.
2019 NBA FINALS SCHEDULE: Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors
Norma Batongbacal of the Alameda County Community Food Bank echoed his sentiments.
"It was a great opportunity to channel that Warriors pride and really call on that and get people together and not just about basketball but ending hunger in their community," she said.
As part of the "Food Bank Challenge" the Warriors will be setting up a donation table at the game. Dance Cam Mom will make an appearance to take selfies with donors.
Donations can also be made on-line. ABC7 will report on the progress daily during the finals.
The Bay Area has been undefeated since the challenge started in 2015.
