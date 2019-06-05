community

Warriors fans asked to show their spirit by helping fight hunger with 'Strength in Neighbors' food drive

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Golden State Warriors fans are helping to make a full court press against hunger. And even workers at the San Francisco/Marin food bank were getting into the spirit with a pick-up game at their warehouse.

It's part of a challenge for fans of both the Warriors and the Toronto Raptors to see who can bring in the most food

"We're feeling a lot of energy with Warriors fans. We're trying to turn these into these with some help from fans," said Paul Ash, San Francisco - Marin Food Bank.

2019 NBA FINALS SCHEDULE: Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors

Norma Batongbacal of the Alameda County Community Food Bank echoed his sentiments.

"It was a great opportunity to channel that Warriors pride and really call on that and get people together and not just about basketball but ending hunger in their community," she said.

As part of the "Food Bank Challenge" the Warriors will be setting up a donation table at the game. Dance Cam Mom will make an appearance to take selfies with donors.

Donations can also be made on-line. ABC7 will report on the progress daily during the finals.

The Bay Area has been undefeated since the challenge started in 2015.

To donate to the Alameda County Community Food Bank, visit this page.

To donate to the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank, visit this page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscomarinalamedanba finalscharityalameda countynbagolden state warriorsfood drivefood bankcommunitydonationssan francisco countymarin countycharities
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY
London Breed tours Chinatown after attack on 2 seniors
Plans for 'straight pride parade' underway in Modesto
13 Bay Area deals for National Ice Cream Day
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
More TOP STORIES News