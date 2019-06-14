Golden State Warriors

2019 NBA Finals Schedule: Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors are facing the Toronto Raptors, who have home court advantage. Here are the dates and times for the 2019 NBA Finals on ABC7.

NBA FINALS SCHEDULE:

  • RAPTORS WIN: Game 1 in Toronto on ABC7: Thursday, May 30 at 6 p.m.

  • WARRIORS WIN: Game 2 in Toronto on ABC7: Sunday, June 2 at 5 p.m.

  • RAPTORS WIN: Game 3 in Oakland on ABC7: Wednesday, June 5 at 6 p.m.

  • RAPTORS WIN: Game 4 in Oakland on ABC7: Friday, June 7 at 6 p.m.

  • WARRIORS WIN: Game 5 in Toronto on ABC7: Monday, June 10 at 6 p.m.

  • RAPTORS WIN CHAMPIONSHIP: in Oakland Game 6 on ABC7: Thursday, June 13 at 6 p.m.

* If necessary, all times Pacific

PROGRAMMING NOTE: "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune" will not air at their usual times to bring you exclusive coverage of the NBA Finals. Episodes of "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune" for Thursday night can be seen or recorded starting at 1:40 a.m. on Friday, June 14

