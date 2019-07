2019 NBA Finals Schedule: Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors

RAPTORS WIN: Game 1 in Toronto on ABC7: Thursday, May 30 at 6 p.m.

WARRIORS WIN: Game 2 in Toronto on ABC7: Sunday, June 2 at 5 p.m.

RAPTORS WIN: Game 3 in Oakland on ABC7: Wednesday, June 5 at 6 p.m.

RAPTORS WIN: Game 4 in Oakland on ABC7: Friday, June 7 at 6 p.m.

WARRIORS WIN: Game 5 in Toronto on ABC7: Monday, June 10 at 6 p.m.

RAPTORS WIN CHAMPIONSHIP: in Oakland Game 6 on ABC7: Thursday, June 13 at 6 p.m.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors are facing the Toronto Raptors, who have home court advantage. Here are the dates and times for the 2019 NBA Finals on ABC7.