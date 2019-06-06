Fans from all over show up to Game 3 of NBA finals to cheer on Warriors, Raptors

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Fans filed in early for Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. They were out in their best Warriors and Raptors gear to show off their team spirit.We saw one couple who brought their own flag. Naomi Finseth and her husband, Nathan, are from Alberta, Canada, and are living in a divided house right now. Nathan says he's been following Stephen Curry since the Davidson days and isn't going to stop now.We asked if the couple argues at home over this -- Naomi tells us no."I mean-- I love the Warriors too, but I could not believe the Raptors made it. It's such a huge deal, not just for Toronto but all of Canada. So it's really exciting to be able to be here."Even Raptor's super fan Nav Bhatia was out there to cheer on the north.