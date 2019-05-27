Golden State Warriors to face former players Patrick McCaw, Jeremy Lin in NBA Finals against Toronto Raptors

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's a timeless sports storyline that has played out countless times; a player goes up against a former team to decide a championship.That will be the case again when the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors meet in the NBA Finals.The Raptors in fact have two ex-Warriors on their roster as they try to dethrone the defending champions, but only one of them has rings from their stint with Dub Nation.Patrick McCaw started his career with the Warriors and was a part of the 2017 and 2018 teams that steamrolled the Cleveland Cavaliers.McCaw became a restricted free agent following last season and when the Cavaliers signed him to an offer sheet, the Warriors opted not to match it.McCaw's stint in Cleveland was short as he played in only three games before being released. The Raptors then signed him for the rest season, but he has seen limited action in the playoffs.Palo Alton native Jeremy Lin is also a Raptor.Before "Linsanity" became a thing, Lin was a member of the 2010-2011 Warriors team.He went undrafted after graduating from Harvard and the Warriors signed him but Lin hardly played, appearing in just 29 games.Lin was let go after the season and was picked up by the New York Knicks. He led the Knicks on a remarkable run in 2012 sparking the "Linsanity" craze.Lin started this season with the Atlanta Hawks but was let go in February and signed with the Raptors.