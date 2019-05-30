Warriors fans geared up for NBA Finals watch party at Oracle Arena tonight

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The heart of Dub Nation will be at Oracle in Oakland tonight! Watch party tickets are on sale for the first two games of the Golden State Warriors' quest to win three straight championships.
2019 NBA FINALS SCHEDULE: Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors
The watch parties feel like a game: they will have the same food and Warriors entertainment from performers like the Warriors dance team, activities and of course the game on the big screen.
Tickets are selling for $25. Tonight's game starts at 6 p.m. and the doors here will open at 5 p.m. This is one of the last times you will be able to cheer at Oracle Arena for the Warriors, after this series their games and watch parties will be in San Francisco.
The team will be back in Oakland for Game 3 on Monday.
Part of the proceeds from tonight will be donated to the Oakland Community Foundation and the Warriors Foundation.
There will also be a watch party night for Game 2.
